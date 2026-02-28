403
Russia Urges Afghanistan and Pakistan to Resume Talks
(MENAFN) Russia on Friday urged Afghanistan and Pakistan to return to diplomatic negotiations as tensions escalated along their shared border.
In a statement, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova voiced concern over the intensifying armed clashes involving the two nations’ military forces.
“We are concerned about the sharp escalation of armed clashes between the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, involving regular army units, air force, and heavy weapons,” she said, noting that both sides had suffered casualties. Zakharova called on both governments to “abandon this dangerous confrontation.”
She added, “We call on our friendly Afghanistan and Pakistan to abandon this dangerous confrontation and return to the negotiating table to resolve all differences through political and diplomatic means.”
During a press briefing, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Moscow is closely monitoring the situation at the Afghan-Pakistani border and expressed hope for a rapid cessation of hostilities. “Of course, the direct military clashes that have taken place do not bode well. Therefore, we still hope that they will cease as soon as possible,” he stated.
Peskov also noted that the Kremlin is arranging discussions between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, saying officials will “provide information on the exact dates” later. Earlier, Pakistani Ambassador to Moscow Faisal Niaz Tirmizi indicated that Sharif is scheduled to visit Russia from March 3-5.
The conflict has intensified since Thursday night, leaving at least 29 dead, including four civilians, 12 Pakistani soldiers, and 13 Afghan troops. The clashes followed Afghan border attacks in retaliation for Pakistani airstrikes inside Afghanistan on Sunday, which resulted in numerous fatalities. Pakistan responded with heavy artillery fire and fresh airstrikes across the Kabul, Kandahar, and Paktia provinces early Friday.
