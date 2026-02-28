403
Oman Condemns US, Israeli Occupation Strikes On Iran, Calls For Diplomatic Solutions
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MUSCAT, Feb 28 (KUNA) - The Sultanate of Oman expressed deep regret on Saturday over the military operations carried out by the United States and Israeli occupation against Iran, warning of the dangers of a wider regional escalation.
In an official statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the attacks violate international law and the principle of resolving disputes through peaceful, non-violent means.
The statement urged all parties to immediately halt military actions and called on the United Nations Security Council to convene an urgent session to enforce a ceasefire, stressing the need for the international community to uphold international law.
The statement reaffirmed the right of states to self-defense under international law while emphasizing restraint and the pursuit of diplomatic solutions.
Separately, Foreign Minister Bader Al-Busaidi expressed his frustration over the repeated undermining of active and serious negotiations between the US and Iran, urging Washington not to further escalate the conflict, which he said would harm US interests and global peace. (end)
