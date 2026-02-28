403
US, Israel Launch Major Strikes on Iran
(MENAFN) The United States and Israel have carried out extensive military strikes on Iran, marking the beginning of what has been described as “major combat operations,” according to reports.
Reactions from around the world were sharply divided. Gulf nations including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, and Kuwait condemned Iranian attacks targeting their territories, while countries such as Australia and Canada expressed strong support for the US and Israeli actions.
Spain criticized what it called “unilateral military action” and urged an immediate de-escalation. Meanwhile, the UK, France, and representatives of the European Union called for restraint and measures to prevent further escalation, while Russia labeled the strikes an “unprovoked armed attack.”
According to reports, Israel’s strikes targeted top Iranian political and military officials, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and President Masoud Pezeshkian. A senior US official confirmed that Israel had conducted air strikes against senior Iranian commanders and political figures.
Israel's Channel 12 reported that intelligence assessments in Tel Aviv suggested a high probability that Ali Shamkhani, Khamenei’s advisor responsible for Iran’s nuclear program, had been killed.
Iran’s Foreign Ministry quickly countered some of these reports, stating that Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi remained in good health. Iranian authorities have not officially confirmed any casualties.
