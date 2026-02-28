403
Turkish Defense Manufacturer Expands Autonomous Vehicle Capabilities in Europe
(MENAFN) Turkish defense company Sarsilmaz has formed strategic collaborations with Hungary’s HT Division and Slovenia’s PK Auto to incorporate its remote-controlled weapons systems into European unmanned and autonomous ground vehicles.
The agreement with HT Division was finalized during the Enforce Tac international defense exhibition in Germany on Feb. 23–25. According to reports, Sarsilmaz’s Best Defense remote-controlled weapon system (RCWS) will be installed on a newly developed unmanned ground vehicle intended for fire support roles. A fully integrated prototype of this system was showcased at the event.
At the same time, discussions were held with Slovenia’s PK Auto to extend an ongoing partnership. PK Auto focuses on low-voltage autonomous electric vehicles designed for defense and search-and-rescue tasks. The company currently equips its platforms with medium-caliber weaponry supplied by TR Mekatronik, a joint venture between Sarsilmaz and Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI).
Nuri Kiziltan, general manager of Sarsilmaz’s foreign trade division, stated, “The partnerships demonstrate the performance, reliability, and compatibility of the company’s systems.” He further noted that these collaborations “enhance the industry’s ability to develop innovative solutions in response to evolving global security challenges and will further strengthen Türkiye’s position in the global defense export market.”
