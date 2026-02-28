403
Chief Stresses Migration Is Not a Crisis
(MENAFN) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday urged nations to reject fear-based narratives around migration, emphasizing that “migration is not a crisis” and highlighting the need for stronger international collaboration to manage human movement.
“Human mobility is profoundly shaping our world,” Guterres said during a General Assembly address on his report regarding the Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration.
He noted that, “Instead of responding with cooperation, the global reaction has too often been driven by fear, division, and rank opportunism,” warning that “across continents, migrants are being instrumentalized to score political points – with devastating human consequences.”
Guterres emphasized that “migrants are not criminals. They are victims,” while pointing out that “the real criminals are ruthless smuggling and trafficking networks.” He added that these networks “profit from despair, exploit the absence of safe alternatives, and thrive when cooperation fails,” and stressed they “must be pursued, prosecuted and brought to justice.”
Addressing rising limitations on legal migration, he said, “Safe and regular pathways are becoming ever more restrictive, especially for families and low-wage workers who face the steepest barriers,” and cautioned that “when pathways are blocked, migrants do not disappear.”
Guterres described the real challenge as “the crisis is the failure to manage it together” and outlined two key priorities: expanding and simplifying clear channels for regular migration, and ensuring development cooperation that meaningfully invests in education, skills, and decent employment in countries of origin.
“Let us choose cooperation over chaos, and dignity over discrimination,” he concluded.
