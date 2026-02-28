Bihar On High Alert For Holi Additional Forces Deployed Statewide

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Feb 28 (IANS) The Bihar Police have announced a zero-tolerance policy against hooliganism during Holi, deploying additional forces across all major cities and sensitive locations in the state.

According to an official statement, strict action will be taken against biker gangs, street racers and individuals attempting to disrupt peace under the guise of festivities.

Additional police personnel have been deployed in all districts to ensure the maintenance of law and order.

Director General of Police Vinay Kumar has directed all district police chiefs to take stringent preventive measures in view of the festival.

Police stations have been instructed to identify sensitive areas within their jurisdictions and maintain heightened vigilance.

Control rooms have been established in each district and directed to monitor the situation at two-hour intervals.

Any untoward incident must be reported immediately to the DGP Control Room.

Additional Director General (Law and Order) Pankaj Kumar Darad has instructed all SPs and SSPs to deploy adequate forces and executive magistrates in mixed-population areas, religious sites and historically sensitive zones.

Police Headquarters has emphasised the need to review incidents from the past three Holi celebrations, monitor disputes linked to old enmities and land conflicts, take preventive action under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and the CrPC, and ensure impartial action against mischief-makers from all communities.

Authorities have been instructed not to take even minor communal incidents lightly.

Senior district officials have been directed to personally visit the spot if any serious situation arises.

Religious organisations or individuals spreading rumours or hatred will face strict legal action.

Intelligence gathering has been intensified, and suspected anti-social elements may be placed under surveillance where necessary.

Extra security has been ordered in insurgency-affected districts.

Special vigilance will be maintained at police pickets and stations, jails, railway sections, establishments and government buildings.

Police have also been directed to monitor trains closely to prevent drugging-and-robbery incidents, particularly targeting migrant workers returning home for Holi.

To maintain peace during the festival, 12 companies of the Range Reserve Force, 31 companies of the Bihar Armed Police Force, 2,768 PTC trainee constables currently undergoing training at the Police Academy in Rajgir, 5,100 Home Guards and three companies of the Central Armed Police Forces have been deployed.

The highest concentration of forces has been deployed in Patna, including three companies of the Range Reserve Force, three companies of the Bihar Armed Police Force, 535 newly recruited constables and 400 Home Guards.

Significant deployments have also been made in Darbhanga, Begusarai, Jamui, Munger, Rohtas, Buxar, Gaya and Motihari, while other districts have received force deployment as per requirement.