Ukraine Targets Russian Logistics Firms with New Sanctions
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced on Saturday a fresh set of sanctions against 10 Russian transport and logistics companies for “delivering goods to Ukrainian territories temporarily occupied by Russia,” as stated by reports.
The measures affect private Russian firms that, according to reports, “deliver goods to the Russian occupiers and vice versa,” effectively providing logistical backing to Russian military operations.
The sanctions list also covers companies operating in areas under temporary Russian control that make use of Ukraine’s national postal service infrastructure, Ukrposhta.
“They not only issue pensions and other payments there, but also work as a passport desk, where people are illegally issued passports and draft notices,” the statement said.
In addition, the postal operators face restrictions for facilitating workarounds to trade limitations through parallel imports of dual-use items such as electronics and drones, according to reports.
