Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
KNPC: Refining, Production Of Refineries Proceeds As Scheduled

2026-02-28 07:15:49
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 28 (KUNA) -- Official Spokesperson of Kuwait National Petroleum Company (KNPC) Ghanem Al-Otaibi affirmed on Saturday that refining and production operations at the company's refineries are proceeding as scheduled.
In a statement to Kuwait News Agency (KUNA), Al-Otaibi reassured citizens and residents that supplies of petroleum products remain steady at normal rates, including the daily provision of fuel to filling stations across the country.
He stressed that the situation is stable, praying for the continued safety and security of Kuwait and its people.(end)
Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

