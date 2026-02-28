403
Türkiye Holds Off Serbia in Tight FIBA World Cup Qualifier Clash
(MENAFN) In a closely contested FIBA 2027 World Cup European Qualifiers Group C matchup on Friday at Aleksandar Nikolic Hall, Türkiye emerged victorious over Serbia with an 82-78 scoreline.
The triumph allowed Türkiye to maintain a perfect record in the group, winning all three of their games, while Serbia experienced their first defeat.
Türkiye sparked the game with a 10-0 run in the fifth minute, finishing the first quarter ahead 22-13. By halftime, the visitors had extended their lead to 45-31. Serbia responded with a strong push in the third quarter, narrowing the gap to 57-54 as the final period began.
Serbia briefly seized the lead for the first time at 73-72 with 1:41 left on the clock. In the decisive moments, Tarık Biberovic delivered a critical three-pointer, putting Türkiye back in front, and the team held on to secure the win.
Tarık Biberovic led the scoring for Türkiye with 22 points, while Cedi Osman contributed 16. For Serbia, Bogoljub Markovic finished with 19 points, and Ognjen Dobric added 17, according to reports.
