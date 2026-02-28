403
Tram Accident in Central Milan Claims Two Lives
(MENAFN) At least two people have lost their lives and around 40 others sustained injuries after a packed tram went off the tracks on Friday in Milan, northern Italy, according to authorities.
The incident occurred on the bustling Vittorio Veneto street at approximately 1500 GMT, when the tram, reportedly moving at high speed, collided with the side of a building, shattering a shop window before coming to a halt after striking a tree.
As stated by reports, the first victim was discovered trapped beneath the tram, while most of the injured were passengers on board.
"We have to wait to understand how such a serious incident could have occurred … unfortunately, according to initial reports, it has resulted in the death of one person, while another was seriously injured," said the regional welfare councilor, Guido Bertolaso. Later on Friday, authorities confirmed that the second individual died after being hospitalized in critical condition.
Emergency services, including multiple ambulances and fire trucks, were quickly deployed to the scene.
Milan, Italy’s commercial hub, is currently bustling with seasonal fashion events following the recent Milano-Cortina Winter Olympics and just ahead of the Paralympic Games, according to local updates.
