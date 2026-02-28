Maha Govt To Frame Sops After Mumbai-Pune Expressway Tanker Mishap

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Feb 28 (IANS) Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik on Saturday announced in the State Assembly that the government will put in place standard operating procedures (SOPs) and strengthen emergency response mechanisms following a recent tanker accident on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway that caused a 36-hour traffic disruption.

Replying to a discussion raised through a Calling Attention Motion, Minister Sarnaik said the tanker, which was carrying highly flammable material, had a valid licence and was undergoing regular inspections.

However, the vehicle overturned after the driver reportedly lost control at a particular stretch of the Expressway. While heavy traffic congestion was reported, a major disaster was averted as authorities acted swiftly to prevent any gas leakage or fire, which could have caused large-scale damage within a 500-metre radius.

Traffic police, officials of the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) and the Regional Transport Office (RTO) reached the spot and safely transferred the inflammable substance to another tanker, he said.

Shiv Sena (UBT) legislator Aaditya Thackeray expressed concerns over preparedness to handle hazardous material transport, particularly in view of the movement of petroleum and volatile substances by companies such as HPCL and BPCL across major highways.

The minister said instructions have been issued to set up dedicated hazardous-material response units on highways and to strengthen fire-fighting systems, including provisions for foam, water and other fire-control mechanisms, especially in tunnels.

He also announced that toll collected during the traffic disruption period would be refunded. While manual toll refunds were processed immediately, more than Rs 5 crore collected via FASTag during the 36-hour period will also be reimbursed to vehicle owners.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, while intervening in the debate, said the government is examining the feasibility of airlifting damaged tankers in extreme emergencies, as practised in some countries.

He acknowledged that many transporters lacked clear SOPs for handling such accidents. He said the government has directed companies transporting hazardous materials to maintain adequate rescue equipment and establish defined emergency protocols.

NCP (SP) legislator Jayant Patil also suggested deploying helicopter services for rapid emergency response during severe traffic congestion. The Chief Minister responded that helicopters are available, but night-flying restrictions pose operational constraints.

Authorities will enhance the Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) to disseminate real-time information through signboards and SMS alerts to prevent vehicles from entering affected routes during crises, the Chief Minister said.

He assured the House that necessary corrective measures would be implemented to prevent the recurrence of such incidents.