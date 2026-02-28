Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Turkish Airlines Halts Flights to Multiple Middle Eastern Destinations

2026-02-28 06:28:20
(MENAFN) Türkiye’s national carrier, Turkish Airlines, announced on Saturday that flights to Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, Iran, and Jordan will remain canceled until March 2, 2026, due to the closure of certain Middle Eastern airspaces following the joint Israel-US attack on Iran, according to reports.

The airline also suspended flights to Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, and Oman scheduled for Feb. 28, 2026, the company’s senior vice president for communications, Yahya Ustun, said on X.

Ustun added that airspace developments are being closely monitored in real time and that further cancellations may be necessary.

Passengers are urged to check the airline’s official website for the latest updates on flight schedules.

The cancellations follow widespread aviation restrictions across the region in response to the joint military action. The UAE temporarily closed its airspace, Qatar suspended air traffic, and Kuwait canceled all flights to Iran until further notice. Syria halted flights along southern air corridors, while Iraq temporarily closed its airspace after clearing all aircraft.

