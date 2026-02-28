Indian Embassy In Qatar Issues Advisory Amid Rising Regional Tensions

The Indian Embassy in Qatar has issued an advisory in wake of the current regional situation and advised all Indian nationals to take due car and follow news. It further informed that the Embassy continues to function as usual.

Sharing the advisory on X, the Indian Embassy in Doha further provided the Embassy's 24x7 helpline number- 00974-55647502 and email-... for any queries.

"Advisory In view of the current regional situation, all Indian nationals in Qatar are advised to take due care, follow news and advisories as and when issued by the Embassy and local authorities. Our Embassy is continuing to function as usual. Embassy's 24x7 helpline number is 00974-55647502 and email for addressing any query is...", the Embassy said on X. Advisory In view of the current regional situation, all Indian nationals in Qatar are advised to take due care, follow news and advisories as and when issued by the Embassy and local authorities. Our Embassy is continuing to function as usual. Embassy's 24×7 helpline number is... - India in Qatar (@IndEmbDoha) February 28, 2026

Wider Regional Advisories

The advisory comes in the wake of several other advisories issued by India for missions in Iran, Israel and Jordan. The Indian Embassy in Jordan on Saturday issued an urgent travel advisory for all Indian nationals and tourists in Jordan, following a sharp escalation in regional tensions due to Israeli and US military strikes in Iran.

Urgent Advisory for Indians in Jordan

In a post on X, the Indian Embassy advised its citizens to leave the country immediately, before commercial flight operations are potentially disrupted.

"In view of the prevailing regional situation, all Indian nationals and tourists in Jordan are advised to exercise utmost caution, stay safe and follow advisories issued by local authorities diligently. All Indian tourists in Jordan are further advised to leave the country immediately before the operations of commercial flights are disrupted. In case of any exigency, one may contact the Embassy at 00962-770 422 276." URGENT- In view of the prevailing regional situation, all Indian nationals and tourists in Jordan are advised to exercise utmost caution, stay safe and follow advisories issued by local authorities diligently. All Indian tourists in Jordan are further advised to leave the... - India in Jordan (@IndiainJordan) February 28, 2026

Earlier, the Indian Embassy in Tehran also urged Indian nationals to exercise utmost caution and avoid unnecessary developments in the wake of a major joint military strike by Israel and the United States on Iran. The Indian Embassy in Tel Aviv had also issued an advisory calling for all Indian nationals in Israel to exercise utmost caution and remain vigilant at all times.

US-Israel Launch Joint Strike on Iran

Israel and the US launched a joint military strike on Iran, codenamed Operation Roaring Lion, targeting military sites, missile production facilities, and areas near Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's office. The name was decided upon by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, after the IDF had a different internal name for the strikes, according to The Times of Israel.

Several ministries in southern Tehran were reportedly struck, and residents heard powerful blasts as tensions surged following a pre-emptive military strike by Israel, which reportedly targeted multiple sites, including in the capital.

Fears of Wider Conflict Grow

The situation has heightened fears of a wider regional conflict, with emergency measures and public anxiety spreading as developments continue to unfold. Israel declared a nationwide state of emergency, moving hospitals underground and activating sirens. Iran, Israel, and Iraq have closed their airspace, suspending all flights.

The attack cones in the backdrop of diplomatic fallout as the nuclear negotiations between the US and Iran in Oman have been disrupted. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)