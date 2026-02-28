Ramadan: Sehri, Iftar Timings For March 1 In Delhi, Lucknow, Hyderabad And Other Cities

MENAFN - Live Mint) Ramadan, the holy month of fasting in Islam, is underway in India, having started on February 19. It marks a period of prayer, reflection, and spiritual renewal for Muslims across the nation.

The beginning of Ramadan is traditionally based on the sighting of the crescent moon. It is usually first observed in Gulf countries and western regions, and a day later in India and neighboring nations.

What Are Sehri and Iftar?

During Ramadan, Muslims fast from sunrise to sunset, and the two key meals are Sehri and Iftar.

Sehri (Suhoor): This is the pre-dawn meal consumed before the Fajr (morning) prayer, marking the start of the daily fast.

Iftar: This is the meal eaten to break the fast at sunset, following the Maghrib (evening) prayer.

Do Sehri and Iftar Timings Vary by City?

The length of daylight hours changes throughout the month, Sehri and Iftar timings vary regularly. Across India, from Lucknow and Delhi to Kolkata and Hyderabad, the exact times depend on the city. For example, this year, Sehri in Kolkata is about 30–35 minutes earlier than in New Delhi.

What Are the Sehri and Iftar Timings for March 1?

Here's a glimpse of Sehri and Iftar timings for various cities across India for March 1:

How is Ramadan celebrated in India, Saudi Arabia and across the world?

In India, Ramadan is marked by the high spirited evening markets and large iftar gatherings with traditional meals such as kebabs, biryani and dates. Mosques hold special nightly prayers of Taraweeh, and charity, as well as food distribution are important aspects.

In Saudi Arabia which is home to Islam's holiest sites, Ramadan is marked by increased spiritual fervor. Millions of worshippers gather at the Masjid al-Haram in Mecca and Al-Masjid an-Nabawi in Medina. Families come together for traditional meals, and work hours are shortened to adjust to fasting.

Across the Middle East, cities such as Dubai host Ramadan night markets and themed tents, where communities gather for suhoor and iftar meals. In Turkey, popular customs have remained communal iftar events and traditional drumming to wake people for suhoor.

In Indonesia, the world's largest Muslim-majority nation, Ramadan bazaars and late-night prayers at major mosques remain central to the celebrations. In Western countries, interfaith iftar gatherings are held to bridge cultural gaps and foster community cohesion besides fastening alongside work or studies.