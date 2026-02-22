Saudi Arabia Steps Up Veterinary Vaccine Manufacturing Drive

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

A strategic partnership signed in Riyadh this week is aimed at transforming veterinary vaccine production in Saudi Arabia through domestic manufacturing and advanced technology transfers, marking a decisive shift in the Kingdom's approach to animal health and biosecurity.

Under the patronage of Abdulrahman bin Abdulmohsen Al-Fadhli, Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture and chairman of the National Livestock and Fisheries Development Program, Saudi authorities and France's Ceva Santé Animale signed a memorandum of understanding to localize vaccine production for livestock and poultry. The agreement sets out a framework that could reduce reliance on imports, strengthen the livestock sector, and underpin broader national goals on food security and biotechnology innovation.

Chief executive and chair of Ceva, Marc Prikazsky, leads the global animal-health company headquartered in Libourne, France, which specialises in the research, development and production of pharmaceutical products and vaccines for poultry, swine, ruminants and companion animals. This partnership with Saudi authorities marks Ceva's first major foreign collaboration within the Kingdom's dedicated veterinary biotechnology hub, known as Biotech Park.

Officials describe the strategy as part of a coordinated effort to establish Saudi Arabia as a regional centre for veterinary biotechnology, with facilities expected to meet international Good Manufacturing Practice standards and support export-oriented industrial output. Beyond poultry vaccine production, the MoU outlines cooperation in research and development of advanced platforms such as messenger RNA vaccine technologies and joint initiatives on combating diseases like Middle East respiratory syndrome in camels.

Senior sector leaders attending the ceremony in Riyadh highlighted how the localisation drive aligns with government plans to enhance sustainable agricultural practices and increase the resilience of animal health systems. The poultry vaccine market alone, currently valued at about SAR750 million, is projected to expand by more than 10 percent annually, reaching an estimated SAR1.25 billion by 2030, according to analysts. Under the terms of the agreement, Ceva is expected to capture roughly 30 percent of this market through an initial investment of around SAR250 million.

The MoU extensively covers technology transfer and capacity building, with Saudi technicians and scientists set to receive specialised training and technical expertise from Ceva. Industry representatives noted that this element is critical to ensuring that locally produced vaccines effectively target the disease strains prevalent within the Kingdom's livestock populations.

Experts say the move taps into broader trends in the global animal-health sector, where biotechnology and precision vaccine platforms are reshaping how governments manage livestock diseases and safeguard food supplies. Establishing local production capabilities can shorten supply chains and reduce exposure to external disruptions, factors that have become increasingly prominent for policymakers worldwide.

Well-connected research communities and universities are expected to play a role in further R&D initiatives. The agreement anticipates collaboration with international research institutions to bolster innovation, especially in next-generation vaccine technologies tailored to specific regional needs.

Biosecurity and food security officials view this development as a key component in strengthening the Kingdom's livestock sector, which has been identified as a strategic priority under national economic diversification plans. By integrating advanced vaccine production with commercial operations, authorities aim to create a sustainable manufacturing base that serves not only domestic markets but also broader Gulf and Middle East regions.

While the initiative has drawn support from industry groups, some analysts urge careful monitoring of implementation timelines and regulatory frameworks to ensure that projected capacity expansions and technology transfers deliver the intended economic and public-health benefits. Ensuring seamless alignment with international standards and market needs will be crucial to maintaining competitiveness, they said.

