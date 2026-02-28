Iran-Israel Conflict: K'taka CM Assures Safety Of Kannadigas In ME

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday assured that all the necessary measures are being undertaken to ensure the safety of Indian citizens residing in the Middle Eastern countries amid the escalating situation between Iran and Israel.

CM Assures Safety and Proactive Measures

In a post on X, the Chief Minister said that he held consultations with the Resident Commissioner in the capital city to ensure proactive measures to safeguard the citizens. "In light of the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran, the Government of Karnataka is treating with utmost seriousness the safety and well-being of Kannadigas residing in the Middle East, including Israel, the UAE, Iran, and Qatar. I have held consultations with the Resident Commissioner in New Delhi and directed that all necessary and proactive measures be undertaken to safeguard our people..." he said.

Siddaramaiah further advised the citizens residing in the conflict-struck areas to relocate to safer regions. The CM noted that the officials have been instructed to operationalise a dedicated helpline number to assist the affected families. "Given the suspension of air services in several countries in the region, those unable to return to India and currently in conflict-affected areas are earnestly advised to relocate to safer zones at the earliest. I have instructed officials to operationalise a dedicated helpline from tomorrow to assist affected families. I urge family members not to panic if communication with their loved ones is temporarily disrupted. Please be assured that the safety of every Kannadiga is our foremost priority, and coordinated efforts are already underway in close liaison with the concerned authorities..." he said.

Assistance for Stranded Passengers in Dubai

The Karnataka CM highlighted that proper measures are underway to help the passengers stranded at the Dubai Airport. "I have also been informed by former Minister Nagendra that 32 individuals from Ballari are presently stranded in Dubai. Appropriate steps are being initiated to ensure their security and facilitate necessary assistance. We stand firmly committed to protecting our citizens and will continue to monitor the situation closely, responding with sensitivity, responsibility, and resolve..." he said.

Crisis Escalation in West Asia

The crisis follows a sharp escalation in West Asia after Israel and the United States launched coordinated strikes on Iranian military and nuclear-linked sites. The operation triggered retaliatory threats and airspace closures in several countries, including Iran and Iraq, disrupting major international air corridors. (ANI)

