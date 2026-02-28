CPI(M) Leaders Block Police Vehicle, Abuse Cop In Kerala, Video Goes Viral

Two local leaders of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) were taken into custody in Nagaroor after allegedly obstructing police officers, abusing them and attempting to assault them during an incident that has sparked political tension in the area. Police confirmed that nine people have been booked in the case, while efforts are ongoing to trace the remaining accused.

Incident linked to notice service operation

According to police, the confrontation took place on Friday evening when a team led by Sub-Inspector Anzar N was returning after serving legal notices to accused persons in a separate case. Officers said a group blocked the police vehicle, shouted abuses and issued threats.

Authorities stated that some people at the scene intervened and managed to calm the situation, preventing further escalation. A video from the spot later circulated, showing a heated argument between the group and police personnel while bystanders attempted to defuse tensions.

Police said the incident occurred days after a protest at Jawahar Junction where CPI(M) workers allegedly damaged flex boards belonging to the Congress party. Following a complaint by Congress members, police registered a case and began serving notices to those involved.

Two leaders surrender before police

The accused identified as Ratheesh, local committee secretary of CPI(M) Vellallur, and Vishnu, a branch secretary, surrendered before the Deputy Superintendent of Police in Attingal on Saturday. They were later taken into custody.

Officials confirmed that a case has been registered against nine individuals under non-bailable provisions. While two accused have surrendered, seven others remain absconding. Police teams have intensified search operations to locate and apprehend them.

Legal sections invoked in the case

Police registered the case under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Kerala Police Act. These include Section 132 related to assault or criminal force against a public servant, Section 296(b) concerning obscene acts causing public annoyance, and Section 117(e) of the Kerala Police Act which deals with threatening or obstructing police officers while performing their duties.

Authorities said the charges were based on allegations that the group blocked the police vehicle, verbally abused officials and attempted to interfere with official duties.

Police association demands strict action

The Kerala Police Officers' Association strongly condemned the incident and sought firm legal action. General Secretary C R Biju stated that while protests are a democratic right, police have a legal responsibility to investigate complaints and enforce the law.

The association described the alleged abuse and threats against officers as highly regrettable. It urged political organisations to distance themselves from individuals who engage in such behaviour and appealed to the public to support lawful policing.

Kerala State Police Chief Ravada A Chandrasekhar said strict action would be taken against anyone attempting to attack police personnel or undermine law enforcement.

He stated that no individual would be allowed to take the law into their own hands and emphasised that protecting police morale was a priority. According to him, incidents of violence against officers would be treated with seriousness and handled firmly under the law.

Investigation continues

Police officials confirmed that the investigation is ongoing. Teams under the Attingal DySP are continuing efforts to identify and arrest the remaining accused. Authorities also said they will examine video evidence and witness statements to determine the full sequence of events.

The incident has drawn attention across Kerala, with political and public reactions continuing as law enforcement moves forward with legal action.

