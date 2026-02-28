POCSO Case: Ashutosh Maharaj Alleges Threats, Fears For Life In Hiding

Ashutosh Maharaj Alleges Threats, Fears for Life

In an emotional and strongly worded statement, Brahmachari Ashutosh Maharaj alleged that he and his followers are facing serious threats after the Allahabad High Court granted interim relief to Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati in a POCSO-related case.

Speaking to ANI, Ashutosh Maharaj claimed that he is "living in hiding" and has not been provided police protection despite repeated requests. He alleged that certain political leaders, including a Deputy Chief Minister, are influencing the situation and that he fears for his life. "We are folding our hands. We cannot fight such powerful people. They have lawyers, money, and political support. We are scared. Our young students (batuks) have been terrified since last night," he said.

Referring to the High Court's decision, he alleged that the order was passed without hearing his side, calling it a "one-sided decision." He further claimed that they were informed late at night about the court proceedings, making it impossible for them to appear or file their response.

Ashutosh Maharaj also alleged that after the court order, celebrations were held by the opposing side, including distribution of sweets and bursting of colors, while his camp has been receiving threats.

He claimed that attempts were made to attack his vehicle and abduct young students associated with him. He further alleged that a fake list was circulated on social media and that despite filing a police complaint, no arrests have been made so far.

Citing Section 19 of the POCSO Act, he stated that his role was limited to reporting the alleged incident to authorities, and that further investigation is the responsibility of the police and the judiciary. However, he expressed dissatisfaction with the pace of the investigation, alleging that even the site map has not been prepared, and no concrete action has been taken.

He also alleged that a counter-complaint was filed against his side, leading to the arrest of an individual, while, according to him, their concerns are being ignored. "We are afraid to even approach the High Court. There is pressure, there are crowds of lawyers, and we feel unsafe," he said. He concluded by stating that he and his followers have decided to focus on religious activities and prayers, adding, "We are requesting that no harm should come to us or our children."

Shankaracharya Welcomes Interim Relief

Meanwhile, on Friday, Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati welcomed the Allahabad High Court's order staying his arrest in connection with the POCSO case, stating that the court agreed with their appeal.

While staying the arrest of Shankracharya and his disciple Pratyakchaitanya Mukundanand Giri, the High Court has reserved its order on their anticipatory bail application earlier today. Addressing a press conference here, the Shankracharya reiterated his stance that the case is fabricated and stated that the court's judgement reaffirms the same.

"Our counsel informed that the court has stayed our arrest after listening to both sides during the hearing. Our appeal was that the case is fabricated. Surely the judge found substance in our appeal, and so he gave the verdict. That is why we were saying from the beginning to present the truth in the court, and the verdict affirms that the court agrees this case has been false," he said.

"We had always hoped for justice. But given the circumstances these days, trust has become a risky affair. But we were ready to present our side before the bench. We had believed that someone, somewhere, would not be biased and would fight for the truth," he added.

Earlier in the day, the HC order provided interim protection from coercive action until further hearing in the matter. The bench directed the authorities not to take any immediate action against the Shankaracharya and stated that he would cooperate with the ongoing police investigation. The final judgment is expected in the third week of March.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)