Qatar Says It Successfully Intercepted Multiple Attacks On Its Territory

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Amid the mounting conflict across West Asia, the Qatari defence forces "successfully intercepted and repelled a number of attacks that targeted the country's territory," on Saturday, according to the Qatar Ministry of Defense.

"The Ministry affirmed that the threat was addressed immediately upon detection and in accordance with the pre-approved security plan, with all missiles being intercepted before reaching Qatari territory," the statement read. twitter/GNneFfGaIn - وزارة الدفاع - دولة قطر (@MOD_Qatar) February 28, 2026

Qatar Intercepts Attacks, Assures Public

"The Ministry of Defense of the State of Qatar announces that, thanks to the high level of readiness, security vigilance, and close coordination among the relevant authorities, it successfully intercepted and repelled a number of attacks that targeted the country's territory," the statement added.

The Qatari MoD further reaffirmed its capabilities to repel any attacks while calling on its citizens that the situation is "stable and fully under control".

"The Ministry also reassures citizens, residents, and visitors, urging everyone to remain calm, adhere to instructions issued by the competent security authorities, avoid spreading rumors, and rely solely on official statements and information released by authorized sources," the statement added.

Qatar Condemns 'Flagrant Violation' by Iran

In another statement by the Ministry of Foreign affairs, the Qatari government reiterated its "right to respond" to strikes on its territory.

"The State of Qatar expresses its strong condemnation of the targeting of Qatari territory with Iranian ballistic missiles, considering it a flagrant violation of its national sovereignty, a direct infringement on its security and territorial integrity, and an unacceptable escalation that threatens the security and stability of the region," the statement read.

The Ministry affirmed that the targeting of Qatari territory is "inconsistent with the principles of good neighborliness and cannot be accepted under any pretext or justification."

"The State of Qatar has consistently sought to distance itself from regional conflicts and has worked to facilitate dialogue between the Iranian side and the international community," the ministry added.

Regional and International Reactions

Saudi Arabia Denounces 'Blatant Iranian Aggression'

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia also condemned and denounced the "blatant Iranian aggression and the flagrant violation of the sovereignty of the UAE, Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, and Jordan."

EU 'Greatly Concerned' By Developments

"The Kingdom affirms its full solidarity with and unwavering support for the brotherly countries, and its readiness to place all its capabilities at their disposal in support of any measures they may undertake. It also warns of the grave consequences resulting from the continued violation of states' sovereignty and the principles of international law," the statement added.

In view of the prevailing conflict in West Asia, President of the European Union Commission, Ursula von der Leyen said that the developments in Iran are "greatly concerning" and are in close contact with its partners in the region.

"We reaffirm our steadfast commitment to safeguarding regional security and stability. Ensuring nuclear safety and preventing any actions that could further escalate tensions or undermine the global non-proliferation regime is of critical importance," Von der leyen wrote on X.

The European Union has adopted extensive sanctions in response to the actions of "Iran's murderous regime and the Revolutionary Guards" and has consistently promoted diplomatic efforts aimed at addressing the nuclear and ballistic programmes through a negotiated solution, the statement added. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)