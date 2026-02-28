Kejriwal To Hold Jantar Mantar Rally After Police Grant Permission

Former Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal will hold a rally at Jantar Mantar in the national capital on March 1, the party's Delhi Unit President Saurabh Bharadwaj said on Saturday.

The rally comes after the court discharged Kejriwal and former Delhi minister Manish Sisodia in the Delhi excise police case.

AAP Rally Gets Police Go-Ahead

Addressing a press conference here, Bharadwaj said that initially the police had denied permission for the rally, but eventually agreed to it. The AAP leader said, "Tomorrow, Sunday, AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal will address a rally at Jantar Mantar. Initially, Delhi Police today stated that the rally could not be held, after which AAP leaders talked to senior police officials. The status is that the rally will take place as scheduled tomorrow at 11 am."

AAP Slams BJP Over Initial Denial

Earlier today, Bharadwaj slammed the BJP after Delhi Police denied AAP permission to hold the rally at Jantar Mantar.

AAP leader wrote on X, "Delhi does not belong to the father of the BJP government. The Delhi Police had been given written notice well in advance for Arvind Kejriwal ji's rally at Jantar Mantar. All our preparations were done; the pamphlets had been distributed--how can the BJP's sycophantic police cancel the permission just one day before?"

"First, throw thousands of young people out of their jobs, starve them and their families to death, and now silence their voices. This won't be tolerated. This country will run by the Constitution, not by the BJP's thuggery," he added.

Kejriwal, Sisodia Discharged in Excise Case

The Rouse Avenue court on Friday not only discharged Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia and 21 accused persons, but it also highlighted lapses in the investigation by saying that "CBI's case unable to survive judicial scrutiny, and stands discredited in its entirety."

AAP leaders celebrated and welcomed the judgement.

Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has approached the Delhi High Court challenging the trial court's order. (ANI)

