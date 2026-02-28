403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Rep. Luna Claims Epstein Operated as Intelligence Asset Targeting Clinton
(MENAFN) Republican Representative Anna Paulina Luna suggested on Friday that convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein may have functioned as an intelligence operative, allegedly orchestrating a “honeypot” scheme aimed at influential figures, including former US President Bill Clinton.
Speaking during a session before the House Oversight Committee, Luna told colleagues: “Earlier, I said, and I’m sure some people on this committee also believe, that Jeffrey Epstein was an intelligence asset and running some form of a honeypot operation.”
Later, addressing reporters outside a closed-door deposition, she expanded on her remarks. “I do believe that President Clinton, as well as the Secretary, were potentially targets of that operation,” Luna said, referring to Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, who had appeared before the panel a day earlier. “We will leave it at that, and I look forward to seeing you all react to the depositions, as I think this is information that’s important and belongs to the American people.”
Despite raising the possibility of such a scenario, Luna emphasized that there is no proof of criminal misconduct by the former president. She commended his demeanor during questioning, describing it as a “silver lining,” and reiterated that investigators have not uncovered evidence implicating him in wrongdoing.
“Like Nancy has said and the chairman, there is nothing that we are seeing where there is criminal involvement or reason to believe the president has any wrongdoing, and that is why we are not supporting this crazy theory in bringing him into all of this,” said Luna, referencing fellow Republican lawmaker Nancy Mace.
The Florida congresswoman made clear that her comments reflected her own perspective rather than formal findings by the committee. She also voiced hope that setting aside partisan divisions would enable lawmakers to “actually … get justice.”
Speaking during a session before the House Oversight Committee, Luna told colleagues: “Earlier, I said, and I’m sure some people on this committee also believe, that Jeffrey Epstein was an intelligence asset and running some form of a honeypot operation.”
Later, addressing reporters outside a closed-door deposition, she expanded on her remarks. “I do believe that President Clinton, as well as the Secretary, were potentially targets of that operation,” Luna said, referring to Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, who had appeared before the panel a day earlier. “We will leave it at that, and I look forward to seeing you all react to the depositions, as I think this is information that’s important and belongs to the American people.”
Despite raising the possibility of such a scenario, Luna emphasized that there is no proof of criminal misconduct by the former president. She commended his demeanor during questioning, describing it as a “silver lining,” and reiterated that investigators have not uncovered evidence implicating him in wrongdoing.
“Like Nancy has said and the chairman, there is nothing that we are seeing where there is criminal involvement or reason to believe the president has any wrongdoing, and that is why we are not supporting this crazy theory in bringing him into all of this,” said Luna, referencing fellow Republican lawmaker Nancy Mace.
The Florida congresswoman made clear that her comments reflected her own perspective rather than formal findings by the committee. She also voiced hope that setting aside partisan divisions would enable lawmakers to “actually … get justice.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment