Ukrainian Forces Hit Russian Pantsir Air Defense System In Mariupol

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces, Robert Brovdi, announced this on Facebook and published a video of the combat operation.

"The Pantsir-S1 air defense missile and gun system was hunted down by pilots of the 413th Separate Battalion Raid of the Unmanned Systems Forces using a Ukrainian-made middle strike system,' Brovdi said.

According to him, detecting and destroying components of the enemy's long-, medium-, and short-range air defense systems is one of the priorities for the Unmanned Systems Forces.

USF strikes two Tor air defense systems in Donetsk region, oil depot in Luhansk

On the night of February 23-24, the Unmanned Systems Forces destroyed a BM-27 Uragan multiple launch rocket system, a Buk-M1 air defense system, and also struck a Pantsir-S1 system and a Malakhit radar system belonging to Russian invaders.

Illustrative photo