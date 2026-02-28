Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Ukrainian Forces Hit Russian Pantsir Air Defense System In Mariupol

Ukrainian Forces Hit Russian Pantsir Air Defense System In Mariupol


2026-02-28 05:04:01
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces, Robert Brovdi, announced this on Facebook and published a video of the combat operation.

"The Pantsir-S1 air defense missile and gun system was hunted down by pilots of the 413th Separate Battalion Raid of the Unmanned Systems Forces using a Ukrainian-made middle strike system,' Brovdi said.

According to him, detecting and destroying components of the enemy's long-, medium-, and short-range air defense systems is one of the priorities for the Unmanned Systems Forces.

Read also: USF strikes two Tor air defense systems in Donetsk region, oil depot in Luhansk

On the night of February 23-24, the Unmanned Systems Forces destroyed a BM-27 Uragan multiple launch rocket system, a Buk-M1 air defense system, and also struck a Pantsir-S1 system and a Malakhit radar system belonging to Russian invaders.

Illustrative photo

MENAFN28022026000193011044ID1110802172



UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search