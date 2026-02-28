Ukrainian Forces Hit Russian Pantsir Air Defense System In Mariupol
"The Pantsir-S1 air defense missile and gun system was hunted down by pilots of the 413th Separate Battalion Raid of the Unmanned Systems Forces using a Ukrainian-made middle strike system,' Brovdi said.
According to him, detecting and destroying components of the enemy's long-, medium-, and short-range air defense systems is one of the priorities for the Unmanned Systems Forces.Read also: USF strikes two Tor air defense systems in Donetsk region, oil depot in Luhansk
On the night of February 23-24, the Unmanned Systems Forces destroyed a BM-27 Uragan multiple launch rocket system, a Buk-M1 air defense system, and also struck a Pantsir-S1 system and a Malakhit radar system belonging to Russian invaders.
Illustrative photo
