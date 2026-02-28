DANIIL MEDVEDEV HANDED SECOND DUBAI DUTY FREE TENNIS CHAMPIONSHIPS TITLE AFTER TALLON GRIEKSPOOR WITHDRAWAL

Dubai, UAE – Daniil Medvedev has been awarded his second Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships title in four years on Saturday afternoon following the injury-related withdrawal of The Netherlands' Tallon Griekspoor. Griekspoor, who suffered a left hamstring injury during his semi-final victory over Andrey Rublev on Friday, was deemed unfit to play in the ATP 500 Men's Final following a medical assessment.

