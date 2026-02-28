Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
DANIIL MEDVEDEV HANDED SECOND DUBAI DUTY FREE TENNIS CHAMPIONSHIPS TITLE AFTER TALLON GRIEKSPOOR WITHDRAWAL

DANIIL MEDVEDEV HANDED SECOND DUBAI DUTY FREE TENNIS CHAMPIONSHIPS TITLE AFTER TALLON GRIEKSPOOR WITHDRAWAL


2026-02-28 09:45:18
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Dutchman fails to recover from leg injury suffered in semi-final as Medvedev, the 2023 champion, is awarded second Dubai title in four years



Dubai, UAE – Daniil Medvedev has been awarded his second Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships title in four years on Saturday afternoon following the injury-related withdrawal of The Netherlands' Tallon Griekspoor. Griekspoor, who suffered a left hamstring injury during his semi-final victory over Andrey Rublev on Friday, was deemed unfit to play in the ATP 500 Men's Final following a medical assessment.

MENAFN28022026005446012082ID1110802788



Mid-East Info

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search