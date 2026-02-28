Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Air India Suspends Flights To Middle East Destinations Amid Regional Developments

2026-02-28 06:01:28
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Air India announced on Saturday the suspension of all its flights to destinations in the Middle East due to the developing situation in parts of the region.

In a travel advisory posted on X, the airline said it remains committed to maintaining the highest safety standards for passengers and crew, adding that operations will be adjusted based on ongoing assessments of the security situation.

The airline advised passengers to check flight status updates through its official website and customer service channels.

The Peninsula

