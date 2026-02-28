DU Tourism And Hospitality Management Alumni Association Launched

Dhaka: The Alumni Committee of the Department of Tourism and Hospitality Management at the University of Dhaka was formally inaugurated on Friday, February 27, through an Iftar gathering held in a warm and cordial atmosphere, marking the official journey of the Alumni Association.

Organized on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan, the event brought together former students of the department for an evening of reunion and fellowship. The association begins its journey with a 50-member executive committee, read a press release.

Chandan Das has been elected as President, while SM Tareq Sultan will serve as General Secretary of the committee. Chandan Das is currently serving as a Deputy Director at Bangladesh Bank, and SM Tareq Sultan is working as Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) in Gopalganj district. The executive committee also includes alumni of the department who are currently employed in various reputed institutions at home and abroad.

The President, General Secretary and other executive members have been actively involved in social welfare and voluntary organizations since their student life.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by the respected Chairman of the department, senior faculty members, alumni members, and representatives from different ongoing batches.

The Alumni Association is expected to serve as a common platform for the department. Through this platform, it aims to facilitate career planning and counselling for students, introduce mentoring programs, organize social and cultural activities, and act as brand ambassadors for the department at a broader level.

K