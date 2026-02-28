Cyberattack Strikes Multiple Iranian News Outlets Amid Tehran's Turmoil
The attack is reportedly ongoing, targeting the agency's systems and disrupting its operations. Other Iranian news outlets, including Mehr and ISNA, have also experienced cyber intrusions, forcing them to halt their services temporarily.
Meanwhile, several explosions have occurred in the capital, Tehran, over the past few hours. Iranian media reports that the explosions were caused by rocket fire.
