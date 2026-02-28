Kabul Calls For Dialogue As Border Conflict With Pakistan Escalates

Sirajuddin Haqqani and Zabihullah Mujahid have emphasized the group's commitment to diplomacy, stating that the path of talks remains open. Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, in discussions with Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al-Khulaifi, said the Taliban do not support violence and prefer resolving issues through mutual understanding and respect.

Speaking at a mosque in Khost, Haqqani warned Pakistan against actions that could force the Taliban to declare a“national uprising and jihad,” cautioning that such a move would carry heavy consequences. Mujahid, meanwhile, warned that continued fighting could destabilize the wider region and urged neighboring countries to prevent further escalation.

Taliban deputy spokesman Hamdullah Fitrat alleged that Pakistani forces deliberately targeted civilians in Khost and Paktika, claiming 19 people were killed and 26 wounded, most of them women and children.

Taliban officials maintain that their military operations along the border are defensive responses to Pakistani airstrikes. They claim their forces are acting to protect Afghanistan's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Mujahid has asserted that 55 Pakistani soldiers were killed in recent clashes and that some bodies are in Taliban custody. He also confirmed that 13 Taliban fighters were killed during the fighting.

Pakistan's military spokesman Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said Pakistani strikes killed at least 274“Afghan terrorists,” destroyed 73 Taliban posts, captured 18 others, and wounded more than 400 fighters. He also claimed that 115 Taliban tanks and armored vehicles were destroyed.

Islamabad confirmed that 12 Pakistani soldiers were killed in the clashes and reiterated that it can no longer tolerate threats emanating from Afghanian territory. Pakistani officials describe their operations as necessary counterterrorism measures.

Regional powers including Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Turkey, China, and Russia have initiated diplomatic efforts to ease tensions and encourage both sides to return to negotiations.

While the Taliban say the door to dialogue remains open and Pakistan insists on its right to self-defense, it remains unclear whether mediation efforts will succeed. For now, relations between the two sides appear to remain highly strained.