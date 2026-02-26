TBC Bank Uzbekistan Reports 64% Rise In Operating Income For 2025

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)TBC Bank Uzbekistan reported strong financial results for 2025, with total operating income rising by 64% year-on-year to 3.17 trillion soums ($260.5 million), Trend reports via the bank.

Net profit reached 581 billion soums ($47.7 million) over the reporting period.

As of December 31, 2025, the bank's loan portfolio expanded by 41% year-on-year to 11.4 trillion soums ($936.8 million), while total deposits increased by 38% to 6.68 trillion soums ($548.9 million), further strengthening TBC Uzbekistan's position in the retail banking segment.

TBC Bank Uzbekistan operates as a subsidiary of TBC Bank Group, a Georgia-based financial group. The bank provides retail banking services in Uzbekistan, including consumer lending, deposits, payments, and digital banking solutions. It operates primarily through a digital model and serves individual clients across the country.

As of February 20, 2026, the official exchange rate set by the National Bank of Uzbekistan stands at 1 USD = 12,169.41 soums.