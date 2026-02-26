QM Welcomes Ramadan With A Month Of Reflection, Creativity, And Community

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar Museums (QM) is marking the holy month of Ramadan with a wide-ranging programme designed to inspire reflection, creativity and community engagement across its museums, creative spaces and heritage sites. Bringing together culture, well-being and shared experiences, this year's line-up invites audiences of all ages to connect with the spirit of the month through meaningful activities that blend tradition with contemporary blade-->

At the 3-2-1 Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum, visitors can take part in an interactive Ramadan Wellness Activation Zone on March 2 and 4 from 8.30pm to 10pm. The sessions focus on balanced nutrition, gentle movement and live cooking demonstrations, offering practical guidance for maintaining healthy routines during Ramadan in a family-friendly setting. No registration is required.

Dadu Children's Museum of Qatar presents a weekend Ramadan series built around the themes of health and wellness, community and the environment. Held every Thursday, Friday and Saturday throughout the month, the programme encourages children and parents to explore Ramadan through interactive play, creativity and reflection in a thoughtfully curated garden environment. Thursday and Friday sessions run from 7pm to 9pm and 8pm to 10pm, while Saturday activities take place from 3pm to 5pm, 7pm to 9pm and 8pm to

Tasweer Photo Festival invites photography enthusiasts to capture the atmosphere of Ramadan through immersive photowalks. The Colours of Garangao Photowalk on March 3, from 8pm to 10pm at Bayt Al Wakrah, offers participants the chance to document children in traditional attire, festive decorations, and the lively spirit of Garangao. On March 13, from 3.30pm to 5.30pm, a Ramadan Car Parade Photowalk led by photographer Hamad al-Mohannadi will follow the Mawater parade along Lusail Boulevard, concluding with the traditional cannon firing at

The Countryside exhibition at Qatar Preparatory School hosts“A Night at Countryside” on March 6 from 3.30pm to 11pm. Families can enjoy a community harvesting experience, hands-on workshops including mangrove ink-making, children's painting and Tatreez embroidery, as well as a film screening by the Doha Film Institute and on-site food offerings. Fire Station will present Ramadan Night on March 5 from 7.30pm to 12.30am, featuring a creative marketplace, workshops and live music in a vibrant community setting.

Archaeology and Heritage opens excavation sites at Ain Mohammed and Mesaika to the public on March 14 from 8.30pm to 10.15pm, offering visitors a rare opportunity to meet archaeologists and explore active fieldwork. The Museum of Islamic Art rounds out the month with a film screening at the MIA Majlis Film Club on March 29, a hands-on Arabic calligraphy workshop on March 30, and Planet Kids Club on March 31, combining art, sustainability and storytelling.

This year's Ramadan programme unfolds under the banner of Evolution Nation, a campaign celebrating Qatar's cultural journey over the past 50 years and its vision for the future as a global centre for art and creativity.

