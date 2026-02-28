F-35 Trainer Arrest Exposes China's Hunt For US Airpower Secrets

MENAFN - Asia Times) The arrest of a former US Air Force pilot for allegedly training Chinese military aviators exposes a widening shadow war over airpower expertise, where Western know-how has become as strategically contested as stealth jets themselves.

This month, the US Department of Justice reported that it had arrested former US Air Force pilot Gerald Eddie Brown Jr., 65, in Jeffersonville, Indiana, on charges of providing and conspiring to provide defense services to Chinese military pilots without authorization, in violation of the Arms Export Control Act.

Brown, a retired major who served more than 24 years in the Air Force and later worked as a contract simulator instructor on aircraft, including the F-35 and A-10, allegedly began arranging in August 2023 to train pilots from China's People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) without the required State Department license under US export control laws.

Prosecutors said Brown traveled to China in December 2023, where he fielded questions about US Air Force operations and presented a personal briefing before remaining there until returning to the US in early February 2026. Authorities said Brown coordinated through intermediaries, including Stephen Su Bin, a Chinese national previously convicted of hacking US defense contractors.

US officials described the case as part of a broader effort to prevent China from exploiting Western military expertise, warning that unauthorized training of foreign militaries threatens national security.