US To Use AI To Find China's Weaknesses

The Pentagon is reportedly developing artificial intelligence-based tools aimed at identifying vulnerabilities in Chinese infrastructure and potentially exploiting them in a future conflict, AzerNEWS reports, citing Financial Times.

According to the information, the new AI systems are designed to gather detailed intelligence on power grids, utility networks, and other critical infrastructure, as well as to detect weaknesses in the software that supports these systems. The tools could also help map potential targets in military planning, allowing the U.S. to infiltrate and disable systems if a conflict were to arise.

The Pentagon is reportedly already in discussions with several leading AI companies. Earlier, it signed contracts totaling approximately $200 million with technology providers including OpenAI, Anthropic, Google, and Elon Musk. The sources did not clarify which of these companies would directly develop the AI tools targeting Chinese infrastructure.

Experts note that this initiative highlights the growing role of artificial intelligence in modern warfare. Beyond traditional intelligence gathering, AI could potentially enable more precise, rapid, and automated decision-making in high-stakes scenarios. Some analysts warn, however, that such developments could accelerate strategic tensions and increase the risk of miscalculation between global powers.

Interestingly, this marks one of the first publicly reported instances where AI is being explicitly integrated into plans for offensive cyber and military operations, signaling a new era in the intersection of technology and national security.