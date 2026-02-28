Tamannaah Bhatia Once Spoke About Joining Politics, Her Old Statements Go Viral Again

Tamannaah Bhatia's name surfaced in the Mysore Sandal Soap row in Karnataka, after which her old remarks on joining politics resurfaced, revealing the Milky Beauty's real aspirations and career priorities publicly earlier.

Tamannaah Bhatia has become highly selective about her films, focusing on strong content and impactful characters. She is increasingly open to bold roles and special songs, while concentrating more on Hindi projects than Telugu ones. The actor aims to showcase her versatility and prove her acting range across diverse genres and narratives.

The actress recently landed in a political controversy in Karnataka after being named brand ambassador for Mysore Sandal Soap. The government wanted to expand the brand in North India, but critics questioned why a non-Kannada heroine was chosen over local talent, sparking a heated public debate.

Despite the backlash, Tamannaah chose to stay silent and continued focusing on her professional commitments. Reports suggested she signed a two-year endorsement deal and charged nearly ₹6.5 crore, which also triggered discussions online. However, the state government stood firm on its decision and did not reconsider her appointment as ambassador.

Her old remarks about politics resurfaced during the controversy. Years ago, Tamannaah had admitted she did not know much about the field but acknowledged it as a huge responsibility. She hinted that she might learn more about governance and possibly consider entering politics in the future if the opportunity aligned with her goals.

During an appearance on Sam Jam hosted by Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Tamannaah was asked which rumour she wished were true. She chose the one about entering politics, saying power is essential to serve people, indirectly revealing her genuine interest in public service and leadership.

On the work front, Tamannaah was last seen in O Romeo, which received mixed reactions, and earlier appeared in Odela 2 that underperformed commercially. She is now working on Bole Chudiyan and remains open to experimenting with bold roles and special dance numbers.