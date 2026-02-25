US Sanctions Iran's Shadow Fleet, Arms Networks​

MENAFN - IANS) Washington, Feb 25 (IANS) The US has imposed sanctions on more than 30 individuals, companies, and vessels linked to Iran's oil trade and weapons programmes.​

The Treasury Department on Wednesday said the action targets Iran's so-called shadow fleet and networks supplying ballistic missile and advanced conventional weapons programmes.​

“Iran exploits financial systems to sell illicit oil, launder the proceeds, procure components for its nuclear and conventional weapons programs, and support its terrorist proxies,” Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent said.​

“Under President Trump's strong leadership, Treasury will continue to put maximum pressure on Iran to target the regime's weapons capabilities and support for terrorism, which it has prioritized over the lives of the Iranian people,” he added.​

Treasury said 12 vessels and their owners or operators were sanctioned. The ships allegedly transported hundreds of millions of dollars' worth of Iranian petroleum and petrochemical products.​

Some vessels carried liquified petroleum gas to Bangladesh and Pakistan. Others shipped high-sulphur fuel oil, condensate, naphtha, and grey ammonia to East Asia and other regions.​

The Panama-flagged HOOT transported Iranian LPG to Bangladesh in 2025. The Vanuatu-flagged LUMA carried LPG to end users in Bangladesh and Pakistan.​

Other vessels named include OCEAN KOI, NORTH STAR, FELICITA, NIBA, REMIZ, DANUTA I, ALAA, and GAS FATE. Treasury said it moved millions of barrels of Iranian oil and related products over the past few years.​

Several companies based in Panama, the Marshall Islands, the British Virgin Islands, Liberia, and Iran were also designated. Treasury said they operated in Iran's petroleum and petrochemical sectors.​

Treasury said the action is part of its campaign of“maximum economic pressure” on Iran. In 2025, OFAC sanctioned more than 875 persons, vessels, and aircraft under this campaign.​

The department also targeted nine individuals and entities in Iran, Türkiye, and the United Arab Emirates. They were accused of helping Iran procure chemicals and machinery for missile and UAV programmes.​

Türkiye-based firms were said to have acted as financial intermediaries for an Iran-based company that produces engines for Shahed-131 and Shahed-136 drones.​

Two companies were designated to support Marco Klinge. He was previously sanctioned for helping procure sodium perchlorate for Iran's Parchin Chemical Industries.​

Four Iran-based individuals linked to Qods Aviation Industries were also designated. Treasury said the company designs and manufactures Mohajer-series UAVs.​

All property of the designated persons in the United States is blocked. US persons are generally barred from dealing with them unless authorised to do so.

​Treasury warned that foreign financial institutions could face secondary sanctions if they conduct significant transactions for the designated persons.​

The United States has long used sanctions to pressure Iran over its oil exports, missile activities, and nuclear commitments. ​

The latest action follows the reimposition of UN sanctions in September 2025 over Iran's failure to fulfill its nuclear obligations.