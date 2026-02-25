Accept Medal Of The Knesset With Humility: PM Modi​

MENAFN - IANS) Tel Aviv, Feb 26 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that he accepts the Medal of the Knesset with utmost humility and gratitude.​

Israel's Parliament, the Knesset, conferred the 'Speaker of the Knesset Medal' on PM Modi, making him the first-ever recipient of this prestigious award. ​

Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana presented the medal to PM Modi immediately after his address to the lawmakers in Jerusalem. ​

“This honour is not a tribute to an individual, but to the enduring friendship between India and Israel,” PM Modi wrote on X.​

The Knesset citation highlighted PM Modi's role in deepening bilateral ties across defence, technology, agriculture, innovation, and economic cooperation. ​

“I am deeply honoured to receive the Medal of the Knesset,” said PM Modi. ​

The honour, described as the highest recognition bestowed by the Knesset, acknowledges PM Modi's exceptional personal leadership in significantly strengthening and elevating the strategic partnership between India and Israel. ​

“I accept it with humility and gratitude,” PM Modi informed on X.​

The Prime Minister said that after his Knesset address, he, along with Netanyahu, is on the way to an exhibition which showcases strides made in the world of technology.

The Prime Minister also said that Israel's highest award reflects the shared values that guide our two nations.​

The award comes at a time when PM Modi is on a visit to Israel, where he delivered a historic speech to the Knesset, the first by an Indian Prime Minister, receiving a standing ovation from members. ​

In his remarks, he expressed gratitude for the honour, calling it a recognition of the enduring friendship between the two democracies. ​

This distinction adds to PM Modi's rare global stature, as he remains one of the few leaders honoured at the highest level by both Israel and Palestine.