Brett Lee Buys Home In Dubai As Celebrities Continue To Flock To The Emirate

Former Australian cricket legend Brett Lee has made Dubai his new home, acquiring a premium waterfront residence in Dubai.

Dubai continues to attract global icons and investors, drawn by its safety, tax-friendly environment, world-class infrastructure, and long-term economic stability.

Brett Lee's decision to relocate underscores the growing confidence that investors and homeowners have in Dubai's real estate market and its high quality of life.

“Dubai is a city that offers incredible opportunities while maintaining a safe and vibrant lifestyle. For me and my family, it was important to choose a place that combines long-term investment value with exceptional living standards,” said Brett Lee.

The former Australian fast bowler bought property in Danube Properties' Breez tower.

Lee was also appointed Global Ambassador by Danube Properties.

“When it came to looking for a home in Dubai, Danube Properties was my only choice, given their strong reputation for delivering quality developments with transparency and trust. The waterfront location, uninterrupted ocean views, extensive amenities, fully furnished apartments, and the signature 1 per cent per month payment plan made it an easy decision for me,” he said.

“Dubai has become a global hub for achievers who value ambition, security, and growth. Our vision is to create developments that offer not just homes, but complete lifestyle experiences,” said Rizwan Sajan, founder and chairman of Danube Group.

Located in the prime waterfront district of Dubai Maritime City, the tower has over 40 resort-style amenities, including infinity pools, wellness spaces, landscaped leisure zones, and state-of-the-art fitness facilities.

Many celebrities from the entertainment and sports worlds have made Dubai their home including UFC middleweight champion Khamzat Chimaev, actress Lindsay Lohan, actor Vivek Oberoi, singer Sonu Nigam, actor Sanjay Dutt, Irish singer Ronan Keating, among others.