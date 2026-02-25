CBUAE Unveils World-First Sovereign Financial Cloud As Digital Fintech Push Picks Up Pace

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) The Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) has taken another major stride in reshaping the nation's financial landscape with the launch of the world's first sovereign financial cloud services infrastructure - a secure, nationally controlled digital platform designed to host and protect the country's critical banking data, applications and services.

Fintech experts explained that at its core, the sovereign financial cloud acts much like a highly fortified digital vault and operating system for the UAE's financial sector. Unlike traditional cloud environments that often rely on third-party global providers, this home-grown cloud keeps sensitive financial data within national borders and under direct regulatory oversight, giving policymakers and institutions greater control over security, data privacy and operational continuity.

For businesses and everyday users, these innovations promise faster, safer and more flexible financial interactions - from everyday payments and cross-border transactions to smarter risk management and personalised services - all anchored in a secure and sovereign national infrastructure, they explained.

Built in partnership with Core42, a technology subsidiary of G42, the platform forms part of the central bank's Financial Infrastructure Transformation (FIT) programme - a wider digital strategy aimed at bolstering the UAE's competitiveness in global finance by modernising payments, currency systems and financial services infrastructure.

In essence, the sovereign cloud offers a centralised and isolated environment that enhances cybersecurity, ensures data sovereignty, and supports continuous availability of key financial services.

It also embeds advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics tools, which allow banks and other licensed financial institutions to automate processes, unlock real-time insights and innovate with greater speed. Institutions can manage multiple cloud services seamlessly through a unified digital framework, saving time and reducing complexity.

According to CBUAE officials, this infrastructure will underpin the next era of digital banking and fintech innovation in the UAE, helping the industry deliver faster, more resilient and customer-centric services.

The launch event was attended by senior officials, including Khaled Mohamed Balama, Governor of the Central Bank, and saw the agreement signed by Saif Humaid Al Dhaheri, assistant governor for Banking Operations and Support Services, and Talal M. Al Kaissi, interim chief executive officer of Core42.

Al Dhaheri described the initiative as“a strategic step in strengthening the UAE's financial resilience and technological leadership,” noting that the platform will enhance data protection and accelerate innovation, empowering institutions to deliver next-generation digital services with confidence.

Talal Al Kaissi added that the sovereign cloud embeds governance and real-time oversight directly into the financial backbone of the country, enabling regulated entities to scale cloud and AI capabilities without compromising national control - a critical factor in an era of rapidly evolving cyber risks and digital threats.

The sovereign cloud is only the latest in a series of high-impact innovations introduced by the CBUAE in recent years. One such initiative is the UAE's Digital Dirham - the central bank's own digital currency or central bank digital currency (CBDC) - which has moved from concept to real-world use. In a landmark milestone late in 2025, the UAE executed its first government payment using the Digital Dirham in under two minutes, as part of broader pilots under the FIT programme, demonstrating the potential for faster, more efficient settlements in public finance and beyond. The Digital Dirham has also been used for cross-border transactions, including a high-profile transfer with China, highlighting its role in enhancing international payment efficiency.

Another cornerstone of the central bank's digital drive is the rollout of Open Finance - a framework that enables secure, consent-based sharing of financial data between banks, fintechs and authorised third-party providers to spur innovation in customer-centric financial services. The initiative is backed by a comprehensive regulatory framework designed to protect user data while enabling competition and new digital products.

In addition, the CBUAE has supported the development of instant payments platforms, such as Aani, which allow individuals and businesses to make fast, secure digital transactions anytime, broadening financial inclusion and convenience.

These digital programmes are all part of a central bank vision to transform financial services and position the UAE as a leading financial and digital payments hub by 2026, aligned with the national“We the UAE 2031” strategy and broader economic development goals.

By combining sovereign cloud infrastructure with digital currency, open finance and instant payment ecosystems, the CBUAE is effectively building a future-proof financial framework. Experts say this layered approach not only enhances operational resilience and regulatory oversight but also creates fertile ground for fintech innovation, stronger consumer experiences and deeper integration between traditional banks and emerging digital players.