'We Join You And The World For Dialogue, Peace, Stability', India PM Modi Tells Israel Knesset

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing Israel's Knesset on Wednesday, said the Gaza Peace Plan endorsed by the UN Security Council, offers a pathway to peace.

“India has expressed its firm support for the initiative. We believe that it holds the promise of a just and durable peace for all the people of the region, including by addressing the Palestine issue,” Modi underscored, noting the road to peace is not always easy,“but India joins you (Israel) and the world for dialogue, peace and stability in this region.”

“Countering terrorism requires sustained and coordinated global action because terror anywhere threatens peace everywhere. That is why India supports all efforts that contribute to durable peace and regional stability,” he continued.

Modi also told the Knesset that he was born“on the same day that India formally recognised Israel, September 17, 1950.”

As Modi entered the Knesset, many MPs welcomed him by saying 'Modi, Modi'. Speaker Amir Ohana surprised the Indian prime minister by welcoming him in Hindi: "Jerusalem mein aapka swagat hai, Knesset mein aapka swagat hai (We welcome you to Jerusalem, we welcome you to the Knesset).”

Great friend of Israel

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, for his part, remarked: "I have to be diplomatic, I will not rank it. I don't want to get into trouble. But I have never been more moved than by your visit here. With us today is a great friend of Israel, a great champion of the Indian-Israeli alliance, and a great leader on the world stage. Welcome to Jerusalem, my dear friend, Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

Netanyahu said cooperation between the two nations“can yield great results and, of course, ensure our resilience and our future.”

Netanyahu and his wife, Sara, received Modi at the Tel Aviv airport on Wednesday afternoon. In a lighter moment, Netanyahu pointed out that Modi's saffron pocket square matched Sara's outfit.“It's saffron,' responded Modi (saffron is the symbolic colour of the BJP, India's ruling party, controlled by Modi).

After landing in Tel Aviv, Modi posted on social media X:“Had an excellent meeting with PM Netanyahu. Expressed gratitude to him for the warm welcome earlier in the day. It is a delight to be back in Israel after 9 years. We discussed a wide range of subjects aimed at boosting bilateral ties. Sectors such as technology, water management, agriculture, talent partnership and more offer immense scope for close collaboration. We also discussed key developments in the region.”

Strategic partnership

Earlier, in his departure statement in Delhi, Modi said India and Israel share a robust and multifaceted strategic partnership that has witnessed remarkable growth and dynamism.

"I am confident that my state visit will further consolidate the enduring bonds between the two countries, set new goals for the strategic partnership, and advance our shared vision for a resilient, innovative and prosperous future,” said Modi.

Indian media said relations between Israel and India will be upgraded to a "special strategic partnership" during Modi's visit, marking a "significant leap ahead" similar to Jerusalem's ties with the US and Germany.

Meanwhile, The Jerusalem Post dedicated its front page on Wednesday to Modi. Editor Zvika Klein shared a snapshot of the front page, describing it as a“historic visit.” The headline said 'Welcome Modi, and featured 'Namaste' and 'Shalom', the traditional greetings in India and Israel in their native font.



