Gulf Biotech Push Accelerates As Region Positions Itself As A Global Life Sciences Hub

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) The Gulf's drive to position itself as a global contender in life sciences and biotechnology is accelerating, with policymakers and industry leaders sharpening their focus on health intelligence, regulatory readiness and investment-friendly ecosystems.

At this year's World Health Expo in Dubai, the conversation centred on how Gulf markets can transition from emerging players to innovation‐producing hubs, particularly as governments ramp up national biotech strategies and pour resources into data infrastructure, talent development and advanced research capabilities.

Across the region, healthcare systems are shifting toward intelligence‐driven models powered by AI, real‐world evidence and interoperable data frameworks. These shifts reflect broader global trends: health systems are under pressure to become more proactive, outcomes‐driven and resilient, while biotech investment increasingly hinges on regulatory confidence and collaboration between public and private sectors. Participants at the Expo noted that transparent governance, robust intellectual property rules and predictable market environments are now essential to attracting global biotech partnerships and accelerating the path from discovery to commercialization.

Against this backdrop, the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers Association of the Gulf (PHRMAG) used the Expo to spotlight the biopharmaceutical sector's growing role in shaping the region's health innovation agenda. During a leadership dialogue on the future of intelligence‐enabled health systems, PHRMAG Chairman Sameh El Fangary underscored that bio‐innovative industries must evolve from product suppliers into system enablers-supporting governments in workforce development, data stewardship and the responsible adoption of AI. He stressed that ethical data use and transparent governance underpin any credible health‐intelligence strategy.

In the newly inaugurated Biotech & Life Sciences Zone, PHRMAG Vice Chairman Ashraf Mallak joined a panel on building globally competitive biotech ecosystems. He highlighted that markets aspiring to attract cutting‐edge R\&D must ensure regulatory clarity, strong public‐private partnerships and sustained investment in talent and infrastructure. Trust and transparency, he noted, remain critical for companies deciding where to manufacture, partner and scale.

PHRMAG also led discussions on the next wave of regional biotech strategy, moderating a session with senior GCC officials on the policies and regulatory models needed to shape future‐ready ecosystems. Through its involvement, the association reiterated its commitment to advancing equitable access to innovative therapies, strengthening regulatory maturity and supporting the region's shift toward precision health and value‐based care.

The Expo showcased the Gulf's determination to become a serious player in biotech-and the pivotal role industry platforms like PHRMAG are taking in steering that transformation.