Arif Patel Makes Sizable Donation To Ominyat Centre For People Of Determination

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) UAE businessman and long-time philanthropist, Arif Patel has made a charitable donation to the Omniyat Centre for People of Determination, offering direct support to children of determination and families from underprivileged backgrounds across the UAE.

This sizable contribution, alongside his strategic support, will help the centre continue the work it carries out every day. For many families, the Omniyat Centre provides more than education. It offers structure, guidance and reassurance. It offers a lifeline, giving children access to specialist learning and developmental support within an environment built on patience and care.

Patel's donation is part of a longer-term commitment rather than a one-off gesture. Alongside financial backing, he has expressed his intention to remain involved in supporting the centre's broader goals, ensuring its work remains sustainable in the years ahead.

“Giving back to the community is something I strongly believe in,” Patel said.“Children are our future. Their wellbeing should never depend on their circumstances. Every child deserves the chance to grow, to learn and to feel supported. If we can contribute to that in any way, it is our duty to do so.”

Centres such as Omniyat play a quiet but essential role in society. The center, which revolves around the ethos of building a brighter future for the next generation, has helped over 500 children since its conception. They strive to integrate each and every one of their children meaningfully into the community by providing specialised rehabilitation and vocational services, building strong, independent, and confident members of society. They also provide tailored programmes for children who require additional support, while also offering families reassurance that their children are being cared for in a safe and nurturing setting.

This latest contribution reflects Patel's wider philanthropic efforts, which span both the UAE and India. Over the years, he has supported a range of charitable organisations focused on education, community welfare and social support. His approach has consistently centred on long-term engagement and meaningful impact.

For Patel, the principle is straightforward. Investing in children is investing in the strength of the community itself. Through this donation, he reinforces that belief and signals his continued commitment to initiatives that create lasting, positive change.