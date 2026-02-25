Red Fort Blast: NIA Arrests Two More Terror Operatives

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Feb 25 (IANS) The National Investigation Agency has arrested two more individuals allegedly linked to the conspiracy behind the bomb blast in Delhi's Red Fort area, pushing the total number of arrests in the case to eleven, the investigation agency said in a statement.

The arrested persons have been identified as Zameer Ahmad Ahangar, a resident of Ganderbal, Jammu and Kashmir, and Tufail Ahmad Bhat, a resident of Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir.

According to the NIA, both were actively involved in the plot and had supplied weapons to the prime accused in the blast case. The explosion, which occurred on November 10, 2025, claimed eleven lives and left several people injured.

The prime accused, Umer Un Nabi, was also killed in the blast.

Hind. Working in close coordination with the Jammu and Kashmir Police, Haryana Police, and other security agencies, the NIA found that the duo played a role not only in the Delhi blast conspiracy but also in other terror-related activities, it said further in the statement. They were engaged in procuring and collecting arms and ammunition intended for use against the Indian state, as revealed through detailed examination of evidence, it said. The agency has determined that the blast conspiracy was orchestrated by Umer Un Nabi in collaboration with other accused persons, including Muzammil Ganai, Shaheen Saeed, Mufti Irfan, Adeel Ahmed Rather, and five others who provided shelter and logistical assistance to the main conspirators. These nine individuals were arrested earlier from different locations in Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana. The NIA continues its efforts to trace the full network and ensure all those involved in planning and executing the attack face legal action.

The NIA is probing the case under FIR to fully uncover the conspiracy. Investigations have established that Zameer Ahmad and Tufail Ahmad functioned as Over Ground Workers (OGWs) for the banned terror outfit Ansar Ghazwat