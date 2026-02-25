Less Than 6,000 Residents Remain In Oleshky Community Evacuation Is Impossible

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The head of the Oleshky City Military Administration, Tetiana Hasanenko, reported this to Ukrinform.

“The occupying authorities do not care about what is happening to the civilian population there. Three weeks ago, during a working trip to Dnipro, I met with residents of the community who had recently left the occupied territory: About a month and a half ago, they were still in Oleshky, and these were some of the last possible departures,” she said.

Hasanenko emphasizes that there are no evacuations now-it is a deadly risk for volunteers who rescued people.

Some locals are not leaving because they cannot abandon their pets, who are living in the devastated settlements of the community.

According to Hasanenko's estimates, no more than 6,000 residents remain in the community, down from nearly 40,000 before the large-scale invasion.

As reported by Ukrinform, an extremely critical situatio has developed in the Hola Prystan community in the temporarily occupied territory of the Kherson region: The community has been left without communication, electricity, gas, heat, medical assistance, bakeries have stopped working, and people are buying up whatever they can and whatever is left in grocery stores.

