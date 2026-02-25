Networknews Audio Announces Audio Press Release (APR) Discussing High-Quality Health Care In Skilled Nursing, Acute Care Sectors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – NetworkNewsAudio announces the Audio Press Release (APR) titled“Healthcare REITs, Skilled Nursing Real Estate Gain Momentum amid Aging Demographics and Stable Income Growth,” featuring Strawberry Fields REIT Inc. (NYSE American: STRW).

To hear the NetworkNewsAudio version, visit

To read the original editorial, visit

A central Strawberry Fields talking point is simply the scale and focus of the platform. A self-managed and self-administered REIT, the company specializes in the acquisition, ownership and triple-net leasing of skilled nursing facilities and other post-acute healthcare properties. Combining a unique knowledge of the healthcare and real estate industries, Strawberry Fields targets high-quality healthcare operating companies in the skilled nursing and acute care sectors to create a network of carefully selected facilities.

“Our deep ties with industry leaders allow us to partner with future-focused operators and our long-standing commitment to post-acute care gives us an advantage underwriting and managing healthcare investment risks,” the company states.“Our tenants are delivering an exceptional level of satisfaction to the residents and families they serve.”

About Strawberry Fields REIT Inc.

Strawberry Fields REIT is a self-administered real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing and certain other healthcare-related properties. The company's portfolio includes 143 healthcare facilities with an aggregate of 15,600+ beds, located throughout the states of Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Missouri, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. The 143 healthcare facilities comprise 131 skilled nursing facilities, 10 assisted living facilities, and two long-term acute care hospitals.

For more information about the company, visit Strawberry Fields REIT.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to STRW are available in the company's newsroom at

About NetworkNewsAudio

NetworkNewsAudio, a service of NetworkNewsWire (NNW), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company powered by IBN (“InvestorBrandNetwork”), allows you to sit back and listen to market updates, interviews and company press releases. NetworkNewsAudio keeps you informed on publicly traded companies we're watching. The audio clips provide snapshots of position, opportunity and momentum. NetworkNewsAudio is a Brand Awareness Distribution Solution from NetworkNewsWire.

For more information, visit:

NetworkNewsWire (NNW) is a comprehensive provider of news aggregation and syndication, enhanced press release services and a full array of social communication solutions. As a multifaceted financial news and distribution company with an extensive team of journalists and writers, NNW has the unparalleled ability to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. With an ever-growing distribution network of more than 5,000 key syndication outlets across the nation, NNW cuts through the overload of information in today's markets bringing its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness. NetworkNewsWire is where news, content and information converge.

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the NetworkNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by NNW, wherever published or re-published:

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Corporate Communications

IBN

Austin, Texas



512.354.7000 Office

...