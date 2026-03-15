Egypt Declares Gulf Security 'Inseparable' From Its Own During Regional Tour To Qatar, UAE

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egypt considers the security of Qatar and the wider Gulf region an“inseparable part” of its own national security, Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty said on Sunday, as he delivered messages of support from President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi following repeated Iranian attacks.

In the opening leg of a regional tour, Abdelatty met with the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, in Doha. He conveyed a message from Sisi affirming Egypt's full solidarity with Qatar's leadership and people in the face of what Cairo described as“repeated” and“sinful” Iranian strikes.

The Foreign Minister expressed Egypt's total condemnation of the attacks, stating they target Qatar's sovereignty, national security, and the interests of its people. Abdelatty said that such“flagrant violations” of international law and the UN Charter cannot be justified under any pretext.

Sheikh Tamim expressed appreciation for Egypt's“principled and firm” stance and praised Cairo's role in maintaining regional stability and defending Arab national security, according to Egyptian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Tamim Khallaf.

The discussions in Doha focused on the“dangerous military escalation” currently facing the region. Abdelatty emphasised the urgent need for de-escalation and a return to diplomatic dialogue to avoid a slide into“total chaos.” He further stressed the necessity of strengthening joint Arab action, including the activation of the Arab Mutual Defence Treaty to safeguard the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Arab states.

Abdelatty travelled to the United Arab Emirates later on Sunday for the second stop of his tour. The visit to Abu Dhabi is intended to reiterate Egypt's condemnation of Iranian actions and to coordinate joint efforts to contain current tensions.

The Foreign Minister's tour comes amid heightened military activity in the region, with Cairo maintaining that military solutions are ineffective for ensuring long-term regional peace.