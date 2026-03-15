MSMEDA Finances EGP 4.1Bn Worth Of Projects In Beni Suef Through 2025: Rahmy

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Bassel Rahmy, CEO of Egypt's Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise Development Agency (MSMEDA), said the agency has provided EGP 4.1bn in financing to 190,800 projects in Beni Suef governorate between July 2014 and December 2025, helping generate around 303,700 job opportunities.

Rahmy added that EGP 132.3m of the total financing was allocated to infrastructure, community development and training projects, which in turn generated approximately 2.2 million workdays.

In a statement issued by the agency on the occasion of Beni Suef's national day, Rahmy said MSMEDA works in close cooperation with the governorate and various state entities to coordinate efforts and deliver diverse forms of support to the micro, small and medium-sized enterprise (MSME) sector.

He noted that Beni Suef offers promising investment opportunities across several sectors, including food processing, livestock production and aromatic plants.

Rahmy explained that MSMEDA also supports several key industrial clusters in the governorate, including medical oils production, clay brick manufacturing, handmade carpets and papyrus products, by providing both financial and technical assistance to projects operating within these clusters.

The agency further provides its services to the Bayad Al Arab SME Complex, one of the governorate's main industrial zones.

Rahmy said coordination between MSMEDA and the Beni Suef governorate is ongoing to raise awareness among MSME owners about the agency's services and encourage them to benefit from financing opportunities that help sustain and expand their businesses.

These services also include technical support and training programmes aimed at improving product quality and enabling enterprises to compete more effectively in both local and international markets.

He added that cooperation between the two sides will continue to identify the needs of different types of projects, particularly productive and industrial ones, and work to address them through MSMEDA or other relevant state entities.

Rahmy also urged project owners to take advantage of the incentives offered under Law 152 of 2020 on the development of micro, small and medium enterprises, as well as Law 6 of 2025, which provides a range of tax incentives.

He noted that the MSMEDA branch in Beni Suef offers the agency's full suite of financial and technical services, adding that residents of the governorate can visit the branch to learn more about these services and benefit from them when establishing new businesses or expanding existing ones.