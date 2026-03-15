Egypt PM Madbouly Orders Flexible Fuel Supply Scenarios To Counter Regional Developments

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egypt is coordinating with its banking sector to provide the necessary US dollar component to secure petroleum imports and pay dues to foreign partners on schedule, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly said on Sunday.

During a meeting with Finance Minister Ahmed Kouchouk and Petroleum Minister Karim Badawi, Madbouly stated that the government is implementing“flexible scenarios” to ensure the sustainability of supplies and the maintenance of safe reserves under various conditions, specifically citing current regional developments.

The Prime Minister stressed the state's commitment to maintaining safe stock levels of petroleum products to ensure market stability and meet the needs of citizens as well as the production and service sectors.

Petroleum Minister Karim Badawi reviewed the operational status of the national natural gas grid following a field visit to the National Gas Control Centre (NATA) at Gasco. He confirmed the regular flow of gas to consumption sectors, led by electricity and industry.

Badawi also outlined operational preparations for expected increases in consumption during the summer months and the upcoming Eid al-Fitr holiday, which typically sees a seasonal rise in demand.

Cabinet spokesperson Mohamed El-Homsany said the meeting reviewed current inventory levels and plans to diversify supply sources. Discussions also focused on the investments required to increase domestic production and reduce the national import bill.

“The meeting witnessed confirmation of full coordination between the Ministries of Finance and Petroleum and the banking system to provide the dollar component necessary to implement import plans,” El-Homsany added. He noted that paying foreign partners on time reflects the stability of the state's financial and economic policies in the energy sector.

Madbouly further directed the government to intensify work on energy efficiency programmes across various sectors. He called for increased public awareness regarding energy rationalisation to reduce pressure on the national grid and lower the import bill, suggesting that resulting financial savings would be redirected to support basic services.