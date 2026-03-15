Military Production Minister Reviews Progress On K9A1EGY Howitzer System

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Salah Soliman Gomblat, Minister of State for Military Production, conducted an unannounced inspection visit to the Armoured Vehicles Production and Repair Factory (Military Factory 200) to follow up on manufacturing operations and review the latest progress in producing the 155 mm/52 calibre K9A1EGY howitzer system, considered among the most advanced and effective artillery systems globally.

The minister began his tour by inspecting the production line of the howitzer system before visiting the factory's testing track. During the visit, he reviewed the status of the contract's implementation and the completion of the first phase of manufacturing the system, as well as the start of the second phase, which will feature a higher local manufacturing component. He also examined the final preparations for delivering the first batch of the K9A1EGY system to formations of the Armed Forces.

Gomblat issued several directives, including the establishment of a rewards system for employees and the organisation of internal competitions for the children of Military Production workers to encourage excellence and innovation. He also called for maximising the utilisation of surplus production capacity and idle production lines and facilities, and directed that project and contract implementation rates be monitored regularly.

Following the visit, the Minister of State for Military Production headed to Abu Zaabal Engineering Industries Company (Military Factory 100), where he inspected workshops responsible for manufacturing components of the K9A1EGY artillery system. During the tour, Gomblat reviewed progress in implementing ministerial directives issued during his previous visit to the company last month.

He also examined the technical condition of equipment and observed the trial operation of several machines on the company's production lines, including newly installed equipment as well as older machines that had undergone maintenance and rehabilitation, as part of efforts to maximise the efficient use of available resources.

The minister further directed that specialised training programmes be organised for employees across various manufacturing fields to enhance technical skills and improve overall operational performance.