Al-Sisi Reviews Impact Of Regional Conflict On Suez Canal Operations

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egypt's President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi has reviewed the impact of the ongoing conflict in the Middle East on operations at the Suez Canal and global supply chains during a meeting with Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly and Chairperson of the Suez Canal Authority Osama Rabie.

Rabie briefed the president on the effects of the regional war on shipping traffic through the canal and outlined the measures taken by the Suez Canal Authority to address the situation, including raising readiness levels across its facilities while maintaining round-the-clock navigation services.

Al-Sisi stressed the importance of ensuring high preparedness at all canal-related operational sites, while enhancing safety procedures and contingency measures.

The meeting also reviewed progress on several projects linked to the Suez Canal Authority, including the development of the Red Sea Shipyard, a tourist yacht manufacturing project, and the“Rizq” fishing vessel construction project, as well as the operation of a deep-sea fishing fleet.

Officials also discussed national efforts to manufacture and market marine tugboats and a project to produce river buses.

The president directed authorities to complete these projects within their scheduled timelines and according to international standards in order to ensure the quality of services and products.

Al-Sisi also reviewed the authority's plans to expand the use of digital technologies and electronic applications in its operations, stressing the importance of digitalisation in improving governance, operational efficiency and cost management.

He further called for strengthening cooperation with major international companies and expanding efforts to localise maritime-related industries, while increasing export opportunities for the authority's products.