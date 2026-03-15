TDP Has Turned Into A 'Drugs Party,' Alleges YSRCP's Govardhan Reddy

YSRCP Leader Slams TDP Over Drug Bust Allegations

Amid mounting controversy over the Moinabad farmhouse drug bust, former Andhra Pradesh Minister and YSR Congress Party leader Kakani Govardhan Reddy alleged that the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has turned into a "drugs party". He said that while NT Rama Rao founded the TDP with certain ideals, Chandrababu Naidu and Lokesh have transformed the party into a drugs-driven party. Reddy claimed that TDP MP Putta Mahesh Yadav attending a party after allegedly consuming drugs was extremely shocking.

He said that Telangana Police themselves stated that the TDP MP, along with a former MLA from Rajasthan, had organised a drugs party.

Demands MP's Resignation, Accuses Naidu of Protection

He questioned whether Mahesh Yadav has the moral right to continue as a Member of Parliament (MP) and demanded that he resign immediately. Reddy also alleged that the MP and his associates even opened fire on police officials who went to conduct raids, which shows the level of arrogance and recklessness. He further accused Chandrababu Naidu of trying to protect Mahesh Yadav in this case. Kakani Govardhan Reddy alleged that it was Chandrababu Naidu who had encouraged and nurtured the drug culture.

TDP Issues Show-Cause Notice to MP

Earlier, the TDP issued a show-cause notice to the Eluru Member of Parliament, Putta Mahesh Kumar, after results allegedly confirmed he had consumed drugs at a farmhouse party in Hyderabad.

In a statement, TDP State president Palla Srinivasa Rao said the party leadership had taken serious note of the reports and sought a detailed explanation from the MP, observing that any development capable of undermining the party's public credibility could not be treated lightly. As an interim measure, Mahesh Kumar has been advised to refrain from participating in party activities until the matter is examined and clarity emerges.

The notice directed him to submit a written explanation to the State president within 48 hours, addressing the allegations that have surfaced in the public domain. Srinivasa Rao indicated that failure to furnish a satisfactory response within the stipulated time may invite further action in accordance with the party's organisational rules and disciplinary framework. (ANI)

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