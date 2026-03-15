Terror Victims' Families Recall Decades Of Pain, Renewed Hope

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)For several families who lost loved ones to terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, Sunday's appointment ceremony at Lok Bhavan was more than an official event-it was an emotional moment of long-awaited recognition after decades of grief and uncertainty.

Among those present was Raja Begum, an elderly woman from Kupwara, whose family members were killed in terrorist violence years ago. As she received an appointment letter handed over by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, she described the moment as“long-awaited justice.”

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“We survived while our loved ones were taken from us,” she said.“For years nobody asked about our suffering. We lived with fear, loss and unanswered questions. Today, for the first time, we feel seen.”

Begum said the appointment letter symbolised more than employment.“It is not just a job. It is an acknowledgment of decades of pain. It feels like our grief matters, our family's sacrifice is remembered and our voice is heard,” she said, adding that the gesture had restored hope after years of silence and neglect.

A similar sense of relief was felt by Gulzar Ahmad of Baramulla, who lost his brother to terrorism in 1992. Holding his appointment letter at the ceremony, he said the recognition had arrived after more than three decades of waiting.

“For years our pain was invisible. Governments came and went and everyone promised support, but nothing came. We were left alone with our grief,” Gulzar said.

Looking at the document in his hands, he called it a tribute to his late brother.“This is more than a job. It is my brother's memory being honoured. It tells us that our suffering is seen and our sacrifices are not forgotten,” he said.

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Gulzar said the loss had shaped every day of his life.“I walked through life carrying the weight of his absence. Today, for the first time, I feel that someone truly hears us and cares about our pain,” he said, adding that many families who lost loved ones to terrorism had waited decades for such recognition.

In another emotional account, Ashiq Hussain Naik from Anantnag said his family had spent years seeking support before finally receiving an appointment letter under compassionate appointment rules.

“For years nobody asked about us. We felt invisible and unheard,” Ashiq said, recalling how the family had approached several offices hoping someone would listen to their pleas.

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Holding the appointment letter, he described it as“more than just employment.”

“This letter carries the weight of our dreams, our grief and our patience. It tells us that our pain matters and our family is not forgotten,” he said.

Ashiq said the moment he shook hands with the Lieutenant Governor during the ceremony gave his family renewed confidence.

“He looked into our eyes and that simple gesture gave us courage. It felt like the government finally cares and is standing with us as we rebuild our lives,” he said.

For many families present at the event, the ceremony symbolised a rare moment when years of loss and waiting were acknowledged, offering a chance to move forward with dignity and renewed hope. –With inputs from KNO