Ahmedabad Airport Holds Multi-Agency Drill To Review Disaster Response Preparedness

Ahmedabad, Feb 25 (IANS) A full-scale mock exercise simulating an earthquake and its cascading impacts was conducted at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad on Wednesday to test emergency response systems and inter-agency coordination during natural disasters.

The disaster management drill was organised by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) in coordination with the Airports Authority of India (AAI), the Gujarat State Disaster Management Authority (GSDMA) and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) at the Integrated Cargo Terminal.

The multi-hazard scenario exercise was designed to assess preparedness levels and the effectiveness of coordinated action in the event of a major seismic incident affecting critical infrastructure.

The simulation replicated an earthquake and its secondary consequences, including structural damage and disruption to airport operations.

Officials said the objective was to evaluate response mechanisms, test the implementation of the Incident Response System (IRS), examine communication channels and assess the mobilisation of resources under pressure.

Officials from various central and state government departments took part in the drill alongside teams from the NDRF, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), police and fire services.

Airport personnel, teams from Collector's office, CISF, Aapda Mitra, and other key stakeholders were also involved in the exercise to ensure comprehensive participation across operational and emergency management units.

According to officials, the mock exercise provided an opportunity to review Standard Operating Procedures and identify areas requiring improvement.

It also aimed to enhance coordination among agencies that would be required to work together during a real emergency.

An official said, "The drill is to strengthen inter-agency coordination and ensure swift, structured decision-making during complex disaster situations. Such exercises help identify operational gaps and reinforce collective readiness to safeguard lives and critical infrastructure.”

Authorities said the findings of the exercise would be analysed to further refine emergency preparedness measures at the airport and across relevant departments.